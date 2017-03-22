Mumbai Crime: Stalker gives phone number to woman, gets call from cops

23-year-old Worli resident pursuing his postgraduation drops a piece of paper with his phone number into the bag of the woman he was stalking, ends up getting a call from the police



The chit accused Akash Kharat (left), who had been stalking the woman for the last two days, slipped into her bag

Akash Kharat will never stalk another woman again. The 23-year-old was arrested yesterday after he tried to get a little too friendly with a woman from his vicinity and dropped a chit, which had his phone number written on it, into her purse, while he was stalking her.

The woman said that on Monday around 8 pm, she was with her friends in her building, she saw the accused, who kept asking her for her number by making gestures with his hands. But the woman didn't pay any attention to him and went home.

"After I reached home, I told my mother about the incident, and then, we came down to look for the accused," the woman told mid-day.

Sliding it in the purse

But Kharat thought that if he couldn't get the woman's number, he'd slip his contact details to her. Last morning, when she was on her way to work, she saw Kharat near her building again. She was on her way outside when he started following her. He called out to her and said he wanted to speak to her, to which the woman said she has no time.

"He then held my hand and said that he likes me," she said.

The woman managed to free herself from his grasp and ran towards a cab in which her colleagues were waiting.

"When I took the cab, I realised that he had put some piece of paper in my bag. Meanwhile, I told my colleagues, mother and brother about the incident. The chit had his number on it. My colleague saved it to his WhatsApp profile."



Representational pic

Cops call instead

The woman also informed her father about the incident and he asked her to go to the Worli police station and file a complaint. She and her father went there and handed over the chit to the police, who called on the number and asked Kharat to come to the police station.

He showed up and was arrested and charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Speaking to mid-day, Kharat, a postgraduate student, confessed that he committed a mistake. "I know I have committed a big mistake. What else I can say about it ?" he said.

He has been let out on bail.