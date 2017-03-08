Style in the family



Samara, Riddhima (also right) and Neetu Kapoor

She's the quietest amongst her family and by all accounts, the most stylish. And so on Monday night, when Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's pretty daughter Riddhima received an award for her jewellery brand R jewellery by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Delhi, it was only expected that her mom Neetu would be over the moon.

"She's always had a distinctive and very understated style of her own from the beginning," said Neetu when we spoke to her yesterday. "Which is why Rishi, Ranbir and I turn to her for style advice," she says. As for the lady herself, she returns the compliment. "My mother is my inspiration," she says. But there's another budding stylist in the family.

"My daughter Samara, who is only 6, observes me while I work and has opted for a jewellery making class at school as her extra curricular activity," says Riddhima. Neetu concurs. "Samara constantly gives me her expert comments, like she said to me recently, 'Nani why do you use such a dull lipstick? Wear brighter colours.'"

Shopaholics extravaganza

It's that time of the year when Design One, that cornucopia of shopping delights hosted by the Sahachari Foundation to highlight and publicise charitable causes, and to raise funds for them, is gearing to set up its tents for its spring-summer instalment.

Tarun Tahiliani; (right) Gauri Pohoomal

To be held at the Turf Club later this month this season's extravaganza promises a variety of enticements: From Tarun Tahiliani showcasing his new spring collection, to Monisha Jaisingh showing her 'babalog' mother and child line, to healthy treats by Aishwarya Nair, Boho chic by Lovebirds, and even jooties by Imlee, the pop-up exhibition attracts such droves of women, that traffic movement has been known to be impacted in the past.

Of course, the products on display are attractive, but what is said to really swing things for the extravaganza, is the high-powered group of women who founded the foundation in 2009 with a mission to employ their collective strengths and resources for the betterment of the less privileged. Amongst them are Minakshi Bajaj, Mala Goenka, Nilima Kilachand, Lakshmi Nair, Gauri Pohoomul and Madhu Ruia, women of considerable clout and influence.

"Sahachari translates as 'Women Walking Together,'" says Pohoomal. "Its distinctive approach encourages entrepreneurship and promotes creativity while remaining committed to a philanthropic objective," and then she adds, "We even have an online Instagram contest this time, plus a lucky dip every hour at the entrance." We shall be there.

It's raining chefs

Next week, the Four Seasons Hotel, Mumbai will witness the arrival of a group of internationally acclaimed celebrity chefs as part of its inaugural World Gourmet Festival, a project put together by Jasjit Assi, who recently took over as the new manager of the property.



Jasjit Assi, Dharshan Munidasa and Jacqueline Fernandez

Chefs like Dharshan Munidasa, the Japanese-Sri Lankan chef, who runs the Colombo restaurants Ministry of Crab and Nihonbashi (both part of this year's San Pelligrino list of Asia's 50 best restaurants), Tim Butler of the highly rated Eat Me restaurant in Bangkok, and chef Christian Borchi, who runs two restaurants in Tuscany, have been signed on and we hear there's been a glut of gourmands and gourmets lining up with their forks and knives at the ready.

Incidentally, we wonder if Jacqueline Fernandez, (who is a co-owner along with Chef Dharshan, of his third restaurant Kaema Sutra in Colombo) will be in attendance to extend food allusions. That will certainly be 'the cherry on the cake.'

Foot loose and fat free

As we've said before, it's great to see people up their game. Especially when they overcome all manner of challenges to reach their goal.



Ishita Arun and Dhruv Ghanekar in Thailand

A case in point is Ishita Arun, who with a rigorous regimen (daily cardio and yoga for an hour, cutting back on carbs and desserts and occasional detoxing), has resolutely shed all her post maternity weight . The result: a series of drop dead pictures from her latest holiday with musician Dhruv Ghanekar.

"Dhruv and I have made a practice of leaving our kids once or twice a year with their grandparents and doing our own thing!" she says. "We've done France, Germany, Norway in the past three years and find that it helps us reconnect with ourselves and each other, and the kids with their grandparents and extended family! Right now we are in Thailand."

As for what's next on the cards , she says she's working on a home grown pop-up, writing a script, and creating a new line for her company.

Star crazy

Corporate India continues its fascination with Bollywood as ever. Time was when Mumbai's twin planets of power and pelf kept a safe distance, and existed in relative isolation from each other. Not so any more.

As in the case of this leading business clan (albeit in the red) known for being particularly star struck with its penchant for rubbing shoulders with glam stars, especially young good looking actresses. Last week saw its scion host a party for the progeny of a minor Bolly celeb.

"Even by their standards it appeared to be taking things too far," sniffed a guest who gave the event a miss. "How far will they go in their worship of Bollywood?" As for another invitee, a leading businessman politician known to love the social whirl, when asked if he would be attending, his response is said to have been, "You think I'm mad?" Oh dear.