Subramanian Swamy on 'Padmavati': Bombay films are financed by Dubai

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy launched a scathing attack at the Hindi film industry and said that 'Bombay' movies are being financed by Dubai. 'This film (Padmavati) mis-portrays a great woman, who sacrificed her life for her honor and inspired many others to do it and they are showing her as a dancing girl. Similarly this Khalji (Alauddin Khalji) was a butcher of the first order, a savage animal and they are trying to make out that he was different and a gentleman. Such things are obviously at the inspiration of some forces and Dubai has been financing our Bombay films,' Swamy told ANI here.



Ranveer Singh in 'Padmavati'

On the Supreme Court's observations on the film Swamy further said, 'They (SC) have made observations but those are not binding.' He added that one of the Central Board of Film Certification members has asked for an enquiry on the basis of Swamy's complaint. 'So I think we must get to the bottom of it and Bombay films should be made by Indians and for Indians,' he said. BJP leader and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Arjun Gupta wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations made by Subramanian Swamy that the film was financed by Dubai.

He also questioned as to how the film was shown to British censor board without a CBFC certificate. BJP leader Swamy had earlier said, "Many big budget movies are made these days, we should see if there is conspiracy in it. People from Dubai want Muslim kings to be portrayed as hero; they want to show as if Hindu women wanted relationships (with them)."

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the CBFC has not yet issued a certificate to the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering historical facts. The Karni Sena, which demolished the sets of the movie in Jaipur and thrashed Bhansali, had warned the director of dire consequences on showing distorted historical facts.