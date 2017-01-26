Subramanian Swamy threatens to drag Arnab Goswami to court

Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on Tuesday attacked senior TV journalist and former Times Now Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on his upcoming venture 'Republic'.

The 77-year-old politician on January 13 had written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry stating that the use of the word 'Republic' would be 'contrary to law and a direct breach' of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950.

He even tweeted the letter.

For info of PTs pic.twitter.com/L2YxhPOeRg — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 25, 2017

"As per the schedule accompanying the statute, under Item 6, there is an express prohibition from using the phrase, 'Republic’. Hence, the grant of licence to a news channel to broadcast under the name of 'Republic' will be contrary to law and a direct breach of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950,” read the letter.

"This is illegal. I will go to the court (if the government does not take action). We have this emblem Act under which one can not use word 'Republic'," Swami said.

In the letter, Swamy had asked the ministry to look into the matter.

He said that he had not got a response from the ministry yet.

"May be in a day or two. The entire administration is of the view that my stand is correct," Swami claimed.

Official sources in the ministry said that an under secretary-level officer was looking into the matter for further action.

Arnab Goswami's Republic is a part of ARG Outlier Media Private Limited with Rajya Sabha MP and Kerala's media tycoon is a major investor in the venture.