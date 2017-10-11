Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik created a sand sculpture of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to wish him on his 75th birthday at Puri beach of Odisha on Tuesday.

Sudarshan Pattanaik's creation

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a string of Bollywood celebrities like Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan good health and happiness on his 75th birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, film icon as well as an unstinting advocate of social causes and nation-building missions," President Kovind tweeted.

Modi wrote: "Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan! India is proud of his cinematic brilliance and support to many social causes. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

Labels like 'biggest superstar', "superhero of Indian cinema" and an "inspiration" have been used for Amitabh, whose career spans over four decades in the Hindi film industry.

Having started his career with "Saat Hindustani" in 1969, Big B has given Indian cinema hits like "Deewar", "Sholay", "Agneepath","Paa", "Black" and "Piku".

