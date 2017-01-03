Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrest: TMC MPs, MLAs reach CBI office, BJP's office attacked

#WATCH TMC workers protest outside BJP's Kolkata office after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest pic.twitter.com/WttBqJxz0H — ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017

Kolkata: Several Trinamool Congress MPs and MLAs reached the CBI office here today, hours after the arrest of TMC Parliamentary party leader in the Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay by the investigation agency in connection with the alleged Rose Valley chit fund scam.

However, only the MPs were allowed to go upstairs where the accused was kept after his arrest, TMC sources said.

The MPs included Mukul Roy, Dinesh Trivedi, Derek O'Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Kalyan Banerjee, Saugata Roy, Subrata Bakshi and Dola Sen.

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay arrives to appear before CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam at Salt lake office in Kolkata on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The MLAs who accompanied the MPs were Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyotipriya Mallick, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sujit Bose, Shashi Panja and a few others.

Earlier, Sudip's wife and MLA Nayna Bandyopadhyay came to the CBI office to meet him.

Earlier, Sudip Bandopadhyay became the second TMC MP within a week to be arrested in connection with the scam.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media at her office in Howrah near Kolkata on Tuesday regarding the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandypadhyay in Rose Valley Chit Fund Case. Pic/PTI

Bandopadhyay, who arrived at the CBI office in Kolkata at around 11 am, was subjected to more than four hours of intensive interrogation by CBI, after which he was arrested.

The TMC MP had been summoned thrice earlier by the investigation agency.

His arrest in the alleged Rose Valley scam came close on the heels of the arrest of another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal on Friday. Paul, an actor-turned politician, is now in the CBI custody in Bhubaneshwar.

On reaching the CBI office today, Bandopadhyay told waiting reporters that he had come to face interrogation and know what the charges were against him.

Shortly after Bandopadhyay's arrest, suspected activists of the TMC's student wing hurled stones at the BJP's state headquarters here.

The Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has, however, denied involvement in the incident.



Hundreds of TMCP activists shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and threw stones outside the BJP state headquarters in the city, official sources said.



The police quickly cordoned off the area and chased the protestors away.



"Some people threw stones at the BJP office. Later we used force and dispersed the crowd," a Kolkata police official said.



Reacting to the incident, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "People carrying flags of the TMC threw stones at our office because their leader has been arrested in a scam. Is this democracy? They should have thought about it before looting common people."

On being asked about the incident, TMCP state president Jaya Dutta said she was not aware of any such thing. "One can clearly understand how unsafe we are under Mamata Raj," BJP MP Rupa Ganguly said, adding "a few minutes back Mamata Banerjee addressed the press and said people will be on streets. That's what happened."

"Everybody is scared in Bengal today. Police doesn't listen to the common people. They just stand by. Today it has happened in the heart of the city so it has been noticed," she said.