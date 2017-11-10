Sugar prices fall on ample ready stocks

Sugar prices declined by Rs 30 per quintal at the wholesale market in the national capital today following mounting stocks on constant supplies from mills amid scattered buying by stockists and bulk consumers.

Marketmen said soaring stocks on relentless supplies from mills mainly pulled down sugar mills prices but scattered buying by stockists and bulk consumers such as soft-drink and ice-cream makers, squeezed fall in sweetner prices.

Sugar ready M-3 and S-30 prices softened by Rs 10 each to settle the day at Rs 3,850-4,030 and Rs 3,840-4,020 per quintal.

Mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices also eased by Rs 10 each to conclude at Rs 3,530-3,800 and Rs 3,520-3,790 per quintal.

In the mill gate section, the heavy fall of Rs 30 each revealed in sugar Mawana, Budhana, Thanabhavan, Dhanora, Simbholi and Baghpat to Rs 3,685, Rs 3,690, Rs 3,685, Rs 3,675, Rs 3,720 and Rs 3,630, while Dhampur, Morna, Sakoti, Nazibabad and Shamili lost Rs 20 each to Rs 3,645, Rs 3,560, Rs 3,650, Rs 3,555 and Rs 3,690 per quintal respectively.

Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal) Sugar retail markets - Rs 37-40 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,850-4,030, S-30 Rs 3,840-4,020. Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,530-3,800, S-30 Rs 3,520-3,790. Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,685, Kinnoni Rs 3,800, Asmoli Rs 3,725, Dorala Rs 3,690, Budhana Rs 3,690, Thanabhavan Rs 3,685, Dhanora Rs 3,675, Simbholi Rs 3,720, Khatuli Rs 3,760, Dhampur Rs 3,645, Ramala Rs 3,540, Anupshaher Rs 3,530, Baghpat Rs 3,560, Morna Rs 3,560, Sakoti Rs 3,650, Chandpur Rs 3,630, Nazibabad Rs 3,555, Modinagar 3,680, Shamli 3,690, and Nanota 3,530.