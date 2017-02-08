Suicide bomber attacks Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul

Kabul: At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday in a bomb blast outside the Supreme Court in the centre of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, government officials said, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of attacks on the judiciary. The Ministry of Public Health said at least 20 people were killed and 38 injured people were taken to city hospitals.

A suicide bomber on foot detonated as employees were boarding a bus to go home in the parking lot of the court compound, located on the road leading from the international airport to the US embassy, said interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish.

The casualty figures came from health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, who added that women and children were among the wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which police said an apparent suicide bomber targeted Supreme Court employees leaving their offices at the end of the working day.