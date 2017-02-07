Suicide bomber kills 12 outside Afghanistan Supreme Court

Representational picture
Kabul: At least 12 people were killed and dozens wounded on Tuesday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives in the parking lot of the Afghanistan Supreme Court building in central Kabul, officials said.
A security official speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed the casualties to Khaama Press.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but a similar incident in the same area last month that killed 22 people was claimed by the Taliban.
The building of the Supreme Court is located on a road leading to the United States embassy and Kabul airport.
Photos: Deepika Padukone, Kiran Rao visit Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Photos: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur at 'Tubelight' completion bash
Photos: Kangana Ranaut arrives at Mumbai airport in vintage car
Photos: TV celebs at Vahbiz Dorabjee's brother's wedding reception
Spotted: Sangeeta Bijlani and Madhoo in Bandra
0 Comments