Sukma ambush: 12 soldiers martyred in Maoist attack



The incident occurred in the dense forests near Kottacheru village in Sukma. Representation pic



Raipur: In one of the deadliest attacks on security forces, 12 CRPF personnel were on Saturday killed and their arms looted when Naxals ambushed their patrol party in the Maoist hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Four personnel were also injured in the attack, two of whom are stated to be critical.

The incident occurred at 9.15 am in the dense forests near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station. "This is the biggest attack by Naxals on security forces this year. It is estimated that a hundred-plus Maoist squad was present in the area when the ambush was launched. These are preliminary inputs," a senior Chhattisgarh official said.

The Bhejji area in south Bastar region of the state is considered as the last bastion of the red ultras as the area sits right on the tri-junction of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Acting CRPF Director General Sudeep Lakhtakia said, "The troops were part of the road clearing party that has been securing an under-construction road between Bhejji and Kottacheru. Naxals, who had rigged up the area with hidden IEDs, ambushed them. Multiple blasts and firing ensued. The squad effectively retaliated before 11 men made the supreme sacrifice. One of our jawans later succumbed to his injuries."

Attack slammed

Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh CM

Security personnel have laid down their lives to free Bastar from violence and Maoist terror. Their sacrifice will not go in vain

Narendra Modi, PM

Saddened by the killing of CRPF personnel in Sukma. Tributes to the martyrs & condolences to their families. May the injured recover quickly

Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief

It's a dastardly and cowardly act. Saluting the sacrifice of the CRPF men for their supreme and unforg­ettable sacrifices