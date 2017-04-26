Sukma attack: Payback will be worse, warns Chattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh says will mount counter-strike, Centre to review its anti-Maoist strategy; 10 CMs' meet on May 8



Home Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute, along with Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂRaman Singh, to the fallen jawans in Raipur yesterday. Pic/PTI

The Centre promised yesterday to review its strategy on battling Maoists, as the Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂwarned that an operation would be launched "with more firmness" and "vigour" against the guerrillas in the coming days.

Shaken by the Maoist attack on Monday that left 25 CRPF jawans dead in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the Centre and the state government are making it clear that they would strike back in equal measure.

Most telling were the comments by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who rushed to Chattisgarh capital Raipur last morning. "The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain," he told reporters. He said a meeting of all Maoist-hit states will be held on May 8 to look at ways of rooting out left-wing extremism. "We will review the strategy [of dealing with Maoists] and if necessary, we will revisit it," he said, after paying homage to the slain CRPF personnel.

Asked if the attack indicated an "intelligence failure", he said, "This is not the time for a blame game."

Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂRaman Singh said, "An operation with more firmness will be conducted in the coming days."



Graphic/Ravi Jadhav