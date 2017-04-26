Sukma attack: Payback will be worse, warns Chattisgarh government

Chhattisgarh says will mount counter-strike, Centre to review its anti-Maoist strategy; 10 CMs' meet on May 8
Home Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute, along with Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂRaman Singh, to the fallen jawans in Raipur yesterday. Pic/PTI
The Centre promised yesterday to review its strategy on battling Maoists, as the Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂwarned that an operation would be launched "with more firmness" and "vigour" against the guerrillas in the coming days.
Shaken by the Maoist attack on Monday that left 25 CRPF jawans dead in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the Centre and the state government are making it clear that they would strike back in equal measure.
Most telling were the comments by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who rushed to Chattisgarh capital Raipur last morning. "The sacrifice of our brave jawans will not go in vain," he told reporters. He said a meeting of all Maoist-hit states will be held on May 8 to look at ways of rooting out left-wing extremism. "We will review the strategy [of dealing with Maoists] and if necessary, we will revisit it," he said, after paying homage to the slain CRPF personnel.
Asked if the attack indicated an "intelligence failure", he said, "This is not the time for a blame game."
Chhattisgarh CMâÂÂRaman Singh said, "An operation with more firmness will be conducted in the coming days."
Graphic/Ravi Jadhav
Naidu: Why are activists silent?
Minister M Venkaiah Naidu accused rights activists of adopting "double standards" for being silent over the Maoist attack, but raising a hue and cry when extremists are killed by security forces. "These activists react violently if an extremist or a terrorist is killed, but take shelter in silence jawans get killed by those who operate underground."
Odisha sounds high alert, seals boundary
Apprehending influx of Maoists from Chhattisgarh, the Odisha Police yesterday sealed its boundary with the state and sounded a high alert in Malkangiri district. The police deployed their elite anti-Maoist Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Force, and jawans of CRPF and BSF to ensure that there was no influx of ultras in Odisha. Taking a cue, the Madhya Pradesh police, too, issued a high alert for Maoist-affected Balaghat district.
0 Comments