Sunday bingeing Shilpa style



Shilpa Shetty has caramel custard

For obvious reasons, Shilpa Shetty is known as one of the fittest Bollywood actors around. Today in her 40’s and a mother of a young child, she still maintains a strict fitness regime (which occasionally involves a yoga session with Baba Ramdev), and a low carb diet, which allows her to give the younger 20 something actors a run for their money.

But over the past year Shilpa, who is very active on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram, has seemingly relaxed her diet restrictions, and in this vein, every Sunday posts a video of her ‘cheat meal,’ known as her ‘Sunday binge’. And these videos usually feature Shilpa describing what is on her plate before rather self consciously devouring the heap for the camera.

“And for those who believe I don’t eat... Here’s proof,” was one of the captions she posted along with a video of her eating hot jalebis. And with hundreds of thousands of views for each video, the ‘Sunday binge’ series has become quite an awaited social media event. Love me, love my vada pav?

Spas of the rich and famous

They’re known as the gold standard of luxury spas in Europe, the go-to places for ailing oligarchs and tired tycoons. We are referring to the Viva Mayr on the banks of Austria’s scenic Lake Worth, and the spectacular Palace Hotel Merano in North Italy’s SouthTyrol. And though both are equally pricey and renowned, like most things, they have a subtle but distinctive appeal to different segments of India’s rich and famous.



Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukherjee

The Viva Mayr for instance, is known to hold a special place in Bollywood’s heart. Ever since Rani Mukherjee and Aditya Chopra are said to have discovered it and spread the word amongst their friends, the likes of Farah Khan, Simi, and Gauri Khan have all been regulars.



Farah Khan, and Gauri Khan

Similarly the Palace Hotel Merano attracts a small circle of Indians drawn from the top business clans: the Hindujas are regulars, as are publisher Shobhana Bhartia the Birla heiress, and Chennai’s Nina Kothari the Ambani heiress, who also happen to be related, as their children are married to each other.

Odious comparison

Yesterday, the trailer launch of Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film saw its fair share of Amitabh Bachchan worship. Held at Andheri’s Cinepolis, it began with the director announcing that the single reason why he had become a film maker, was because he’d grown up watching Amitabh Bachchan’s films. “I don’t think there ever will be a greater actor than him in the film industry,” he said.



Amitabh Bachchan at his new film’s launch. Pic/Pradeep Chandra

Displaying a flash of his legendary humility, the mega star is said to have responded with his usual tempering, “We are actors, we do what the writer writes, and the director asks us to do...,” which saw RGV responding with, “No, if I direct the same scene, same lighting, same dialogue, and for instance give it to Jeetendra, I wont get the same intensity with which you act.” To which, Mr B, ever the diplomat, is said to have deferred, “now its getting personal...”

Anand goes to Delhi

In contrast to his ubiquitous presence on social media, Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra is said to be something of a recluse in Delhi circles.



Anand Mahindra

For some reason, the Punjabi industrialist has been known to give the Capital a wide berth. However, all that will change this evening when the auto tycoon hosts what is being described as the mother of all power events at the Capital’s Taj Man Singh, where he will speak on one of his pet interests, ‘Urbanisation’.

“Cabinet ministers, media, politicians across the board, and the business community are all expected to attend,” says a source. “You could say it is Anand’s big night out in Delhi.”

Sublime musical experience

Anyone in the audience at one of the city’s cultural hot spots will recall the irritating effects that beeping phones, flashing cameras, and coughing neighbours can have on the performance of musicians. But Tuesday’s performance at the Prithvi Theatre appears to have pleased all, even the star musicians on stage.

Zakir Hussain, Louiz Banks, Avishai Cohen (seated) and Sanjay Divecha

Titled the ‘33rd memorial concert,’ and curated by renowned table maestro Zakir Hussain, accompanied by Louiz Banks on the piano, Avishai Cohen on the trumpet, Sanjay Divecha on the acoustic guitar amongst others , it appears to be one of those rare occasions where the performers were as pleased as those they performed for. “It will be remembered for a long, long time,” said Banks the next day.

“The sublime acoustics of Prithvi Theatre brought out the acoustic richness of each instrument beautifully... no mikes, just pure acoustic and natural sound reproduction that touched everyone in the auditorium... the room was packed to the very brim with cheering people... celebrities and all... the first row was just a feet away from the band... and they listened in pin drop silence, soaking in every nuance in the music... roaring their appreciation at the end of every solo improvisation... video screens outside projected the concert to throngs of people who could not get in,” said the celebrated musician, doffing his famous hat to it all.

“The Irish coffee is out of this world,” he gushed. “Prithvi Theatre under the direction of my friend Kunal Kapoor is doing exemplary service in promoting art and music and theatre in the city,” he added.

What’s in a name?

He’d been the star chef of the Taj Group, a brand ambassador for its culinary excellence for decades, and no surprises that Chef Hemant Oberoi’s name had given rise to much mirth, given that it echoes the Taj’s biggest rival in the Indian luxury hotel stakes the - Oberoi group.



Hemant Oberoi and Vikas Oberoi

And now his name is giving rise to another piquant situation, as the celebrity chef is alleged to be in talks with ace Mumbai builder Vikas Oberoi, to partner in a restaurant project in one of the latter’s developments in BKC. Ever since he exited his famous perch at the five-star group, there has been much speculation about what Hemant Oberoi will be working on.

In the pipeline or in talks have been an eponymous eatery in Singapore, a multi-city food hall, and now rumours of the new restaurant in BKC. That too with a ringer of a name: Oberoi and Oberoi! His former employers will love that!