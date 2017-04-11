

Sunny Leone

Sunny in summer

It appears to have been quite a turnout at designer Maheka Mirpuri's summer preview of her new line. From Madhu Ruia, Meena Raheja, Sangita Jindal, Indu Shahani, Roopa Fabiani, to Bhagyashree who came with her daughter. Gauri Bhosale flew in from Pune, and Devita Saraf, Rukhsana Eisa, and Pearl Contractor, they were all there, basking in the wall-to-wall fresh chrysanthemums, button roses, and liliums which had bedecked a sea-facing room at a Marine Drive hotel. But amidst all these, actress Sunny Leone dressed in an ensemble from what Mirpuri calls her hottest collection (a blue off shoulder printed mul asymmetric dress), had been the cynosure of all eyes.

"Sunny, who is a dear friend, arrived with her husband Daniel looking like a dream," said Mirpuri, describing the couple as extremely warm and friendly people. "On their way out, they sportingly posed for pictures with fans," said Mirpuri, adding, "The giveaways were specially planned with my signature summer bags and fresh flowers. My love affair with the rose was felt in every corner that evening."



Sid Mallya and Ruchir Modi

Peas in a pod

As portraits go, this one featuring two dapper young men with edgy haircuts and expensive suits, is worth an entire chapter.

After all, besides their appearances, Ruchir Modi and Sid Mallya have much in common, aside from the fact that the latter has opted out of his father's empire. The sons of Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi were captured bonding over drinks in Athens, at the recent wedding celebrations of London-based couple Ajay Ramnani and Serena Israni over the weekend, where, in another instance of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, celebrated Punjabi singer Sukhbir performed for the guests.

This is a delicious piece of irony actually, when you consider that it was the movie My Big Fat Greek Wedding that had given the trend a nomenclature in the first place.

Back to the dashing Modi and Mallya. Yes, as of now both young men are bachelors.

From the mouths of young babes

This anecdote, narrated by a free-wheeling young waif, of her encounter with a political heavyweight on a recent Delhi-Goa flight had us bemused. As often happens with the young these days, they speak another language altogether. It might resemble English, but only slightly. The word 'sick' we are informed with great authority, does not mean illness but in fact, 'fabulous'. Be that as it may, here's a piece of fly on the wall ad verbatim reportage. "I sat behind him, I could see his ear and a diamond rings when he scratched it. Everyone stood in line to take photos, but (the) sun was strong, and in each selfie he appeared so hazy, like a mirage...He barely had an entourage, no security - that's the conceits, there's no need - no one can touch these people. While disembarking, his PA points my tattoo out to him and they smiled. The timing is not lost on me, and as you can imagine, wow."

Is the free-wheeling young waif dissing the politico? Applauding him? As we were saying, the young these days speak another language altogether.



Atul Kochhar

Benares via London and Bengaluru

He's served the likes of Adele, Justin Beiber, Robbie Williams, Tom Cruise over the years, but this weekend, Benares London's two-star Michelin chef Atul Kochhar had techie tycoon Nandan Nilekani, bio-magnate Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, and India's hottest coupling of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma eating out of his hands.



Virat, Anushka, Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

The occasion was a pop up at the Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru, where Kochhar had attempted to bring some of his signature dishes like Pan Seared Scallop with Jhal muri, Grape and Ginger Dressing, Chargrilled Scottish Salmon with Coconut and Curry Leaf Sauce, and Rhubarb Bhapa Doi, and Gulab Jamun Brulée to the city.

What's more, we are informed Mumbai foodies need not despair. There appears to be a similar event coming soon here too.



Suhel Seth

Choppy seas

Yesterday we had reported on bouncing bon vivant and marketing guru Suhel Seth's passage through the French Riviera aboard a fine vessel, with the ear of a member of the rich and famous bent his way, and a flute of bubbly in his hand.

This spin on the tale of 'The Old Man and Sea' has not charmed everybody it appears. Especially his constant Twitter-sparring partner, and fellow middle-aged alpha male Pritish Nandy, who sounded positively snarky when he tweeted "Have fun uncle. Whistle if you sink. I'll come and rescue you."



Pritish Nandy

Of course, between bon mots and blinis, the nimble-footed Seth came back with, "That's so kind of you. Advancing age has induced compassion into your soul which is so refreshing."

We like nothing better than a spot of verbal jousting. Especially when it takes place between two of Mumbai and Delhi's prime gladiators.