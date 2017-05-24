Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber at a tree plantation drive in Mumbai

The Bhamla Foundation and BMC began their tree plantation drive at Joggers Park in Bandra at 6 pm on Tuesday



Pic/Sameer Markande

The Bhamla Foundation and BMC began their tree plantation drive at Joggers Park in Bandra at 6 pm on Tuesday. The drive will go on till June 5 and more than 1,000 trees will be planted across the city.

For yesterday’s event, a host of celebrities turned up to support the initiative, including actors Sunny Leone, with husband Daniel Weber, Arshad Warsi, Arjun Rampal, Pooja Batra, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and assistant municipal commissioner (H-West ward) Sharad Ughade and Asif Bhamla, founder of the Bhamla Foundation. All of them later planted trees in the park.