Sunny Leone condom advertisement on Navratri enrages Surat

Pic/Twitter

After Goa, condom advertisement poster featuring the image of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has created a controversy in Surat.

The advertisement shows Sunny Leone and it reads, "This Navratri, play but with love".

A Surat-based group has organised a protest against the advertisement and demand the hoardings are not removed. The hoardings were put up across the city.

In Gujarat, Navratri is one of the most important festivals in which nine forms of the Mother Goddess are worshiped for nine days.

Narendra Chaudhary, businessman, and president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told The Times of India, "The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads 'Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi' - Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated and our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future."

Last month, condom ads featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone were taken off display boards on state-run buses, Goa Transport Minister Sudin Dhavalikar. The ads are currently displayed on the Kadamba Transport Corporation buses as part of an advertising contract between the contraception company and the corporation. Dhavalikar said the action was being taken after a demand seeking withdrawal of the ads was made by Congress MLA Francis Silveira during the monsoon session of the Goa assembly on August 1.

You may also like to read: In Pictures: 13 iconic places in Mumbai that no longer exist





