Sunshine story: How canteen cook became Mumbai's Schwarzenegger

From sleepless nights on platforms to bodybuilding glory, 24-year-old shows how Mumbai is still the city of dreams



Rahul Jaiswal continues to work at Somaiya Vidyavihar's canteen

The cold 'platform-bed' of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus didn't numb his spirit nor did the tedious job of preparing meals at a college canteen day after day. Rahul Jaiswal is made of sterner stuff. The 24-year-old's silver medal from the prestigious 65th National Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship 2017, held in Bengaluru from May 12-13, is proof of his indomitable spirit.

The 24-year-old bodybuilder has won accolades at several championships. Pics/Sneha Kharabe

Also Read: 65 kg to 95 kg! Randeep Hooda's tribute to Arnold Schwarzenegger will surprise you

Jaiswal fled his home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 13, and arrived in Mumbai with friends, with the hope of turning his life around. His family's financial condition was in the doldrums; his father was a small-time farmer and mother, a house help.

Mumbai, as always, welcomed the young men, but taught them tough life lessons too. In the initial days, they slept on the platforms of LTT. Driven by hunger, they found odd jobs at small eateries.

Lady Luck smiles

Jaiswal's luck began to turn after a paanwala took him to Somaiya Vidyavihar and got him a job as a cook in the college canteen. One day, he happened to visit a gym and found his life's calling among the sweating, grunting bodies pumping iron with a vengeance.

At 13, he began bodybuilding at a gym owned by a train ticket examiner. Jaiswal was a quick learner. In no time, the owner asked him to train amateurs. The youngster, only keen on pursuing his passion, did it without charging a fee.

Although he couldn't afford the nutritional supplements and access to equipment needed for bodybuilding, Jaiswal went onto win a string of awards - eight in all. He spent all his free time working on his body while competing at the Mumbai Suburban District Amateur Bodybuilding Championship, Maharashtra Kishore Contest, Mr YMCA and Maharashtra Shree 2017. Each victory reaffirmed his faith. The silver medal at the 65th National Fitness and Bodybuilding Championship 2017 was the crowning glory.

Miles to go

Jaiswal, who continues to work at Somaiya Vidyavihar, says he wants to continue participating in national and international bodybuilding and weightlifting competitions. He supports his passion by working part-time as trainer at a health club in Vidyavihar.

"I cook my own food to match the nutritional needs of a bodybuilder. But for supplements, I take my brothers' help," says Jaiswal.

Expressing his deep gratitude towards Somaiya Vidyavihar for its constant support, he says Somaiya Sports Academy sponsored his participation in the national competition.

Dr Vijay Joshi, principal of KJ Somaiya College of Science and Commerce, holds Jaiswal as an inspiration for all. "He never used his lack of resources as an excuse to not pursue his passion."