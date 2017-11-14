Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab state governments for ways to curb pollution

It also sought direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles. The Supreme Court yesterday sought a response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).



Children wear masks as protection against smog and air pollution, while waiting for their school bus in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that there won't be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which are going on before any other court.

The apex court issued a notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.

The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi's neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas. The fresh plea has sought directions to the Centre and states concerned to take measures on curbing road dust and stubble burning.

The Delhi High Court asked the traffic police and the transport department of the AAP government to check whether vehicles on Delhi roads were compliant with pollution norms, saying there was rampant violation of rules.

Air quality fluctuating

Scientists in the environment department are "constantly monitoring" the pollution level in the national capital where the air quality index has been "fluctuating" in the past 48 hours, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

Trains cancelled

According to a senior Indian Railways official, 69 trains have been delayed, 22 rescheduled, and eight cancelled. Light rain is expected on November 14-15, which might intensify the fog but could clear the smog, according to the MeT department.

Rahul's toxic tweet

Cong VP Rahul Gandhi recalled lines from a film song to take a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over the toxic air. "Seene mein jalan/ aankhon mein toofaan sa kyun hai/ iss sheher mein/ har shaks/ pareshaan saa kyun hai... he wrote. Kya batayeinge Saheb, sab jaankar anjaan kyun hain," he added.