E-paper

Supreme Court bans sale, registration of non BS-IV-compliant vehicles

By IANS | Posted 1 hourNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now


Representational pic

In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said no vehicles which are BS-IV emission non-compliant will be sold in the country after April 1.

Banning the sale of BS-IV non-compliant vehicles, the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said all the vehicle-registering authorities are prohibited from registering BS-IV non-compliant vehicles from April 1.

However, the court said that if proof is furnished that the vehicle was purchased before April 1, then it will be allowed to be registered.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply