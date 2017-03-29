Supreme Court bans sale, registration of non BS-IV-compliant vehicles



Representational pic

In a major decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said no vehicles which are BS-IV emission non-compliant will be sold in the country after April 1.

Banning the sale of BS-IV non-compliant vehicles, the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said all the vehicle-registering authorities are prohibited from registering BS-IV non-compliant vehicles from April 1.

However, the court said that if proof is furnished that the vehicle was purchased before April 1, then it will be allowed to be registered.