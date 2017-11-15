Supreme Court dismisses plea for SIT probe in judges bribery case

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed a petition seeking a SIT probe into an alleged case of bribery in the name of judges, saying such a plea has raised unnecessary doubts over the integrity of judges. The apex court rejected the petition filed by lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, making it clear that the CBI’s FIR was not against any judge and neither was it possible to lodge such a complaint against a judge.



However, it did not issue a contempt notice against Jaiswal. A bench of Justices R K Agrawal, Arun Mishra and A M Khanwilkar also deprecated attempts made for recusal of one of the judges in the matter saying it was not proper and tantamounted to “forum shopping.”