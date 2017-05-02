Supreme Court orders medical test of Justice CS Karnan

Justice CS Karnan

The Supreme Court yesterday ordered the medical examination of Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on May 4 by a board of doctors, to be set up by a government hospital in Kolkata.

A seven-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar, also directed the Director General of Police of West Bengal to form a team of police officers that could assist the medical board in carrying out the medical examination.

The bench, while referring to its earlier order on restraining Justice Karnan from exercising administrative and judicial power, directed all courts, tribunals and commissions not to consider the orders passed by him after February 8. It sought the report by May 8 and posted the contempt plea against Justice Karnan a day after.

Adopting a belligerent approach, Justice Karnan said he would not undergo the medical examination.