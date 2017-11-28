Supreme Court to hear pleas against linking of Aadhaar details

Centre tells Supreme Court it is willing to extend the deadline of linking Aadhaar with schemes

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizens after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute.The Centre, meanwhile, informed the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that it was willing to extend up to March 31 next year the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various schemes. The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said only the Constitution bench will pass an interim order in the matter.



Pic for Representation

The petitioners challenging the Aadhaar scheme have been pressing for an interim stay order on the government's decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes. The apex court is hearing pleas filed by the Delhi government against the Delhi HC verdict, which had held that Delhi is not a state and the Lieutenant Governor is its administrative head.

Dec 31 Current deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts

Mar 31 Deadline the govt is willing to extend for linking of Aadhaar