E-paper

Suresh Prabhu to start free Wi-Fi at 28 Konkan Railway stations

By Agencies | Posted 6 hoursNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Representation pic
Representation pic

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the free Wi-Fi facility at 28 stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday, an official said.

"We have tied-up with Maharashtra's leading broadband and internet service provider company Joister, which will provide free wi-fi hotspots at 28 stations on the Konkan Railway network and Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate this facility on May 21," the official said.

"They [tourists] will be able to use their time productively while waiting for the trains," the official added.

The wi-fi service will be provided at stations located between Kolad and Madure, the official said, adding that Prabhu will launch the services from Kudal railway station.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply