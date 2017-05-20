Suresh Prabhu to start free Wi-Fi at 28 Konkan Railway stations



Representation pic

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the free Wi-Fi facility at 28 stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday, an official said.

"We have tied-up with Maharashtra's leading broadband and internet service provider company Joister, which will provide free wi-fi hotspots at 28 stations on the Konkan Railway network and Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate this facility on May 21," the official said.

"They [tourists] will be able to use their time productively while waiting for the trains," the official added.

The wi-fi service will be provided at stations located between Kolad and Madure, the official said, adding that Prabhu will launch the services from Kudal railway station.