Surgical strikes a fitting reply to repeated incursions: Pranab Mukherjee



President Pranab Mukherjee



New Delhi: The surgical strikes by India at several terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control to prevent infiltration from Pakistan was a "fitting reply" to the repeated incursions on its territorial sovereignty, President Pranab Mukherjee said yesterday.

Noting that the country is facing the grave challenge of terrorism for the past four decades including cross-border attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Mukherjee, in his address to both the Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, said India will actively cooperate with other nations to decisively defeat terrorist forces.

Asserting that the government is committed to combating terrorism, he said, "My government has taken decisive steps to give a fitting reply to the repeated incursions on its territorial sovereignty."