Survey: Here's what Mumbaikars have to say about service charge

Graphic/Ravi Jadhav
After assessing consumer attitudes towards the controversial service charge over two weeks in an online survey, the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) has observed that the scales aren't tipping in favour of the levy on restaurant bills. Ninety-three per cent of the 2,290 respondents said the government should scrap it, while 71 per cent said they were even willing to boycott establishments that levied such charges. MGP is now all set to take the results of its survey as 'proof' to the department of consumer affairs next week.
Riding the waive
Nearly 95 per cent of the survey's respondents are from Mumbai, Mira Road, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Virar and Pune. Of them, only 12 per cent (276 out of 2,290) felt that the restaurant would grant them a waiver if they were dissatisfied with the quality of service, while 37 per cent were sure that the management wouldn't write off the charge even if the customers asked to do so.
When respondents were asked if they had tried asking for such a waiver, only 3 per cent (60 respondents) reported success in getting their service charges waived while 87 per cent said they'd never tried for such a waiver, while 11 per cent tried and did not succeed. However, 64 per cent (1,475 respondents) said they would pay reluctantly when confronted with a mandatory service charge on the bill, while 36 per cent said they would demand for a waiver.
The involuntary tip
"We will approach the department of consumer affairs next week with a presentation," said advocate Shirish Deshpande, president, MGP. "The findings will be used as a sort of evidence-representation for the government and will reflect the sentiments of the consumers."
Shirish Deshpande, president, MGP and Adarsh Shetty, chairman, AHAR
Deshpande added, "The main question that arises is if service charges are voluntary in nature — as stated by the department of consumer affairs — then what gives hoteliers the right to include it in their bills?" He also pointed out that with the Parliament session just around the corner, one wherein the GST would be rolled out in all likelihood, MGP is in a "promising place" with the findings of their survey.
"We are looking at a policy guideline or change to be implemented against the mandatory levying of such service charges," he said. "We are very positive on that front, primarily for two reasons. The government has itself said that service charges are voluntary, and one can ask for a waiver on the charge if they are not happy with the quality of service. Respondents of the survey show us exactly how difficult it is to get a waiver for service charges. Therefore, we want no question of a waiver — we want this (service charge) out of the bill."
Responding to the findings of the survey, Adarsh Shetty, chairman, Indian Hotel and Restaurants Association (AHAR), said, "As of today, there is no law preventing management from levying service charges. Whether service charge is to be levied or not is entirely the call of the management — the customer or government do not come into play."
According to him, the first right of refusal lies with the consumer at all times. "It is clearly mentioned on the menu cards of restaurants that they levy a service charge. So, if a customer does not want to pay it, it's very clear to him that he can walk out. Besides, we have told our members to put up this message at the entrance of restaurants/hotels so that the customer is aware of service charge being levied. In the service industry you will never have 100 per cent service satisfaction."
Pankil Shah, co-founder, Neighbourhood Hospitality
Service charge creates more transparency for the guest because you know that the money is going in the pocket of the employee. It is not something levied by the government. So, a consumer cannot ask the government to take it away. Each of our restaurants witnesses footfalls of at least 5,000 guests a month. We levy 10 per cent service charge, and none of the guests has requested us to waive it.
Romil Ratra, director, Bellona Hospitality
The question in the first place is incorrect and presumptuous. To carry out a citywide survey on such a sensitive matter would mean to have a strong baseline or clear understanding that the consumer understands what a service charge means, and not if it should be adhered to. The question simply increases the gap between the industry and its consumers and doesn’t help gather more information nor insight into the mindset of the aware and educated consumer.
Jigar Sanghvi, co-owner, The Sigrid Ospitalita and Entertainment Group
I understand why people wouldn’t want to pay more; there are already so many taxes. But, customers do not understand that we don’t pocket all of it — the money is distributed among operations and daily staff, and is for staff welfare. If service charge is done away with, all restaurants will incorporate that 10 per cent in their menu. I feel we should educate customers on where this charge goes.
Inputs by Krutika Behrawala and Joanna Lobo
