Death sentence of 15 Indians lodged in Kuwaiti jails, have been commuted to life imprisonment by the Emir of Kuwait, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said. Swaraj said the Emir has also directed that the sentences of 119 Indian nationals be reduced. The minister thanked the Emir of Kuwait for his "kind" gesture. In a series of tweets, she said, "The Emir has been pleased to commute the se­ntences of 15 Indians from de­a­th to life imprisonment. The Indian mission in Kuwait will provide all possible assistance to the Indians being released."



file pic

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to take up the issue of Indian prisoners languishing in jails in the Middle East. The CM had requested the MEA to direct the diplomatic missions in the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries to seek the release of 149 Indian prisoners in jails of these countries on humanitarian countries.