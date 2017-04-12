Sushma Swaraj: India will go 'out of the way' to ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of consequences on bilateral relations if it executes Kulbhushan Jadhav
Sushma Swaraj asserted that India will ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav. Pics/PTI
New Delhi: India yesterday warned Pakistan to consider the "consequences" on their ties if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged in the alleged espionage case and vowed to go "out of the way" to save him amid an outrage in this country.
The death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court after declaring him a "spy" echoed in both Houses of Parliament where all parties came together to condemn the "indefensible" verdict and pressed the government to take every step to help him.
In Parliament, the government as well as the opposition saw the capital punishment as an attempt to defame India and to deflect the attention of the international community from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
Kulbhushan Jadhav
Ensuring justice
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a statement in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, asserting that India will go "out of the way" to ensure justice to Jadhav who is an "innocent kidnapped Indian". Jadhav's execution will be taken by India as a "pre-meditated murder" and Pakistan should "consider its consequences" on bilateral relations, if it proceeds on this matter, Swaraj warned.
"There is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav. If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan's well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism."
"We pointed out that consular access to Shri Jadhav would be an essential pre-requisite in order to verify the facts and understand the circumstances of his presence in Pakistan.
"Given this exchange, it is extraordinary that yesterday, a decision is suddenly announced awarding a death sentence in this case when previous exchanges with India itself underlines the insufficiency of evidence" she said.
She said three hours after the death sentence was announced, the Indian High Commission received an official communication from the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, reiterating the Pakistani proposal for conditional consular access.
"That tells us a lot about the farcical nature of the alleged proceedings which have led to an indefensible verdict against an innocent kidnapped Indian," she asserted.
"Whatever is necessary, we will do. We will go out of the way...," she said, adding that Jadhav was now "not only the son of his parents, but is the son of India."
Jadhav has right to appeal
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif yesterday said that Kulbhushan Jadhav has a right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days, even as he justified the death penalty given to him.
Indian fishermen save Pakistani security personnel
Captured by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel who illegally entered Indian waters, Indian fishermen did not dither in saving their tormentors after one of the Pakistani boats capsized off the Gujarat coast in Arabian Sea on Sunday. In the incident, the captured Indian fishermen who were being taken to Karachi saved two PMSA officers after one of the small fast Pakistani boats collided with an Indian fishing boat and capsized in Indian waters, sources said.
