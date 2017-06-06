Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to ICJ

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says India and Pakistan are bound by the Shimla agreement and the Lahore declaration, to resolve the issue only bilaterally



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speaks during the ministry's annual press conference in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

India yesterday ruled out any meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif when the two will be in Kazakhstan this week, and asserted that Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said "talks and terror cannot go together" while articulating strategy of India which was based on three pillars in dealing with that country.

"No meeting is scheduled either from their side or from our side," Swaraj told a press conference on completion of three years of the government. She was asked if Modi and Sharif will meet on the sidalines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Astana, Kazakhstan on June 8-9.

Asked about reported remarks of a Pakistani law officer that Islamabad will take the Kashmir issue to ICJ after India approached the global court in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, she said, "Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to ICJ. The Shimla agreement and Lahore declaration are very clear on Kashmir issue that it can only be resolved bilaterally. The two countries are bound by these bilateral agreements."

She said India is very clear that "it wants to hold dialogue, resolve all issues bilaterally without mediation from any third country, organisation or anyone else. But at the same time terror and talks cannot go together."

China on India's NSG bid

China yesterday said India's membership bid in the NSG has become "more complicated" under the "new circumstances" as it again ruled out backing New Delhi's entry in the grouping, saying there should be non-discriminatory solution applicable to all non-NPT signatory countries.