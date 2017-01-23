Sushma Swaraj hits back after being accused of helping only Muslims



Sushma Swaraj. Pic/AFP

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj gave a befitting reply to Hindu Jagran Sangha, who complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Swaraj was only helping out Muslims and not Hindus.

Hindu Jagran Sangha tweeted to Modi saying, “Modi Ji. Your Sushma Only take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harassed to get India Visa. VERY UPSET.”

Modi Ji @narendramodi Your Sushma @SushmaSwaraj,Only take care Of Muslim Visa. But Hindus are getting harrased to get India Visa. VERY UPSET — HINDU JAGARAN SANGHA (@HinduJagoran) January 20, 2017

India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me. https://t.co/z59339vjGt — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 20, 2017

Swaraj, however, responded stating, “India is my country. Indians are my people. The caste, state, language or religion is not relevant for me.”

The external affairs minister is extremely active on Twitter, and constantly makes headlines. She was last in the news for forcing Amazon to withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform.

Swaraj threatened that India won't grant visas to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw the controversial product. The e-commerce website, apart from removing the product from its website, also issued an apology for hurting Indian sentiments.