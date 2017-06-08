E-paper

Sushma Swaraj's witty 'Indian Embassy on Mars' comment wins Twitter

Sushma SwarajSushma Swaraj. Pic/PTI

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is not only prompt on Twitter but she is also very witty, quite clearly and this is evident from a smart reply Swaraj gave to a tongue-in-cheek comment.

A twitter user Karan saini said, "@SushmaSwaraj, I am stuck on mars, food sent via ...Mangalyaan (987 days ago), is running out, when is ...Mangalyaan-II being sent ? @ISRO."

Swaraj took it in her stride and responded in a very witty way, "Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you."

While Swaraj got a lot of praise for her reply, Saini was ridiculed by netizens. "When someone truly does a great job, the least you can do is 'respect' the person ! Mocking them will get you attention but not respect," tweeted a user.

The reply was lauded by one and all including Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who responded with 'Nuff said."

Saini then tweeted, "my and our respect for @isro and foreign affairs team is sky- high, my tweet was purely humorous in nature #NationFirstNoCompromise."

This was not the only one, Saini received a lot of flak from netizens.

Sushma Swaraj's helping people via Twitter is legendary.

This year, in Mqarch, a son of an ex-Armyman, Ajinkya Suryawanshi was arrested from the Dubai airport on February 24, while he was on his way to Mumbai for a crime he allegedly did not commit. He was immediately aided by Swaraj.

External Affairs Minister had also extended help to an ailing widowed Indian woman in the USA who gave birth to a baby girl.

