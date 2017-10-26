External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought for a report from the Uttar Pradesh Government over the alleged harassment of a Swiss couple in Agra. Swaraj added that she would also reach the hospital the couple is admitted in.

In a tweet, she said, "I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government. My officers will reach them in the hospital." In a report surfaced in a newspaper, a couple from Lausanne in Switzerland was allegedly brutally thrashed by a group of youth in Agra¿s Fatehpur Sikri on Sunday. The duo was reportedly seriously injured in the attack and is currently admitted in a hospital in Delhi.

I have just seen this. I have asked for a report from the State Government. / 1 https://t.co/NbJk4BF5iS via @TOICitiesNews — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 26, 2017

The Swiss pair has alleged that they were followed by a group of people while ambling near the railway station. Later, the group started passing comments at them and forced the couple to stop and take selfies. The group's harassment soon turned violent and they suffered critical injuries.

