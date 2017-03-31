E-paper

Sushma Swaraj seeks report on Indian student being beaten to death in Poland

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tonight sought a report from Indian ambassador in Poland regarding a media report of an Indian student allegedly beaten to death in Poznan city in the country.

"I have just spoken to the Indian Ambassador in Poland and asked for a report," she tweeted.

Swaraj's comment came in response to a tweet by a netizen who approached her with a news item in Polish media about the death of an Indian student after being beaten.

