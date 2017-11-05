Sushma Swaraj seeks report on Sikh teen's attack in US

Nov 05, 2017, 08:44 IST | Agencies

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she has sought a report from the Indian Embassy in the US following reports of an attack on a Sikh schoolboy in Kent.

"I have seen news reports about the beating of a Sikh boy in US. I have asked @IndianEmbassyUS to send me a report on the incident," Sushma Swaraj tweeted. A 14-year-old boy was beaten up by a classmate in Kent city, with his father claiming that the victim was targeted as he is of Indian descent, the media reported.

