Sushma Swaraj seeks report over Indian boy killed in Kenya

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the Indian High Commission in Kenya following reports of an Indian boy being shot dead in Nairobi. "Suchitra (Suchitra Durai, India's High Commissioner to Kenya) - Please send me a report on this," Sushma Swaraj tweeted late on Saturday night following a request by one Netra Parikh.



Sushma Swaraj

In her message on Twitter, Parikh said that the boy named Bunty Shah of Bombil Industries was shot dead at his home and sought support for the family. Kenya is home to around 80,000 people of Indian origin.

In a separate tweet, Sushma Swaraj asked the Indian High Commissioner to South Africa Ruchira Kamboj to extend help after an Indian national died of natural causes while on a tour in that country.

She was responding to a request by Shweta Kapur, who tweeted: "Because it is the weekend and a foreign land, nobody knows who to turn to for help. Can the MEA help? It is a nightmare for a member of the general public to experience a loss like this, and the helplessness thereafter." Sushma Swaraj also suggested Kapur to contact Kamboj.

Earlier on Saturday, the External Affairs Minister sought a report from the Indian Embassy in the US following reports of an attack on a Sikh schoolboy by a classmate in Washington. The victim's family claimed that it was a case of hate crime.