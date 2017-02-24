Sushma Swaraj shocked over Indian-origin man's killing in US



Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday expressed shock over the shooting incident in the US in which an Indian-origin man was killed and another injured.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were shot at a bar in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday night by a former Navy serviceman who mistook them for "Middle Easterners".

"I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family," the minister tweeted.

Swaraj said she had spoken to Indian Ambassador in US Navtej Sarna and that "two Indian embassy officials have rushed to Kansas".

According to her, "Alok Madasani, who was injured in the incident, has been discharged from the hospital".

During the incident an American, who tried to intervene, also received injuries, an External Affairs Ministry statement said.

"The deceased and the injured person are from Hyderabad and Warangal, and have been working at Garmin in Olathe," the statement said.

"Consul R. D. Joshi is rushing from Houston to Kansas to render all possible assistance. Vice Consul Harpal Singh is also proceeding from Dallas to Kansas.

They will meet the injured and facilitate in bringing the mortal remains of the deceased and will be in touch with local police officials to ascertain more details of the incident and monitor follow up action," the minister said.

"They will also meet the community members in Kansas," the statement said.