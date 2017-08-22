Suspected gangster involved in rival's killing outside Delhi court held

The Delhi Police today nabbed a man, suspected to be a member of the notorious Neeraj Bawana gang, for his alleged involvement in over 10 murder cases, including one outside the Rohini court in April this year.

30-year-old Ajay was arrested on August 19 by the Crime Branch here, the police said, adding he has been involved in cases of murders, robbery, etc in Haryana and Delhi.

The accused has been held, among others, over the killing of gangster Rajesh Durmat of the Neetu Dabodhia gang on April 29 over a gang-war, a senior police officer said.

On a tip-off that Ajay would come near Kanjhawala Chowk, Bawana-Delhi Road to meet someone on August 19, the police laid a trap and arrested him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madhur Verma.

A country-made pistol and three live cartridges were seized from him, DCP Verma said.

During interrogation, Ajay told police that he was close to one Rajeev Aasodia alias Kala, who was allegedly killed by Durmat. After Aasodia's death, Ajay came in contact with Naveen Bali, an associate of Bawana and joined his gang, the police officer said.

The DCP said Ajay has also revealed his involvement in Durmat's killing, with his associates Narander, Surender Bamdolia, Raj Kumar, Satish Badhania, Praveen and Mohit, who were nabbed from the spot.

The arrested accused had received instructions from one Bali, who is currently lodged at Tihar Jail, through Raj Kumar, to "eliminate" Durmat.

A conspiracy was hatched and Durmat was shot dead on April 29. Durmat was killed in order to exact revenge for Aasodia's killing, the DCP said.