Suspected ISI link to target railways unearthed: Bihar Police

Motihari: Bihar police yesterday claimed to have unearthed a suspected ISI link to target the railways with arrest of three persons in East Champaran district bordering Nepal and they are being interrogated to find out if they had a role in the derailment at Kanpur Dehat that killed 150 in November, and elsewhere.

Police claimed the trio had confessed to having worked for a Nepalese contact suspected to be connected to Pakistan’s ISI to target the railways. District Superintendent of Police Jitendra Rana told reporters here that Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav were arrested from Adapur Police Station area of the district.

He said the three are being interrogated to ascertain if they had any role in train accidents in Kanpur and elsewhere.