Suspected terror bid foiled at Lahore airport

Islamabad: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Wednesday foiled a suspected terror bid at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore by confiscating a cache of weapons and ammunition, a media report said.

A vehicle was stopped and searched by the ASF personnel at the airport checkpost on Wednesday morning, and during a routine inspection a weapon and a large cache of ammunition was found in the vehicle, an ASF officials told Dawn News.

The ASF confiscated a .223 bore rifle, seven magazines, and dozens of bullets from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a resident of Lahore and was handed over to the police, along with the car.