Suspend Turkey accession talks, says EU Ankara negotiator

Brussels: The EU should formally suspend Turkey's long-stalled talks on membership if it adopts constitutional changes backed at a referendum last week, a leading member of the EU parliament responsible for dealings with Ankara said yesterday.

Kati Piri said ahead of a plenary debate on the matter that if President Tayyip Erdogan implemented his new charter, giving him even more powers, Turkey would close the door on membership.

Erdogan had said on Tuesday that Turkey would not wait forever to join the bloc.

.