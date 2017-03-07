Suspended DU Prof G N Saibaba, 5 others convicted for links with Maoists

Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. Pic/PTI

Gadchiroli (Maha): Suspended Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba and five others were on Tuesday convicted by a sessions court for their links with the Maoists.

Apart from Saibaba, those convicted were Hem Mishra, Prashant Rahi, Mahesh Tirkey, Pandu Narote and Vijay Tirkey. They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act dealing with conspiracy, being a member of terrorist gang or organisation and offences relating to support given to a terrorist organisation Saibaba is currently out on bail.

Special Public Prosecutor P Sathianathan demanded life sentence for all the six convicts.He also demanded that no reprieve should be given to Saibaba on health grounds, saying that inspite of his disability he had attended several conferences and seminars in India and abroad and allegedly propagated Maoist ideology.

The defence lawyer did not counter the allegations. Hem Mishra was arrested along with Mahesh Tirkey and Pandu Narote at Aheri in Gadchiroli district in August 2013.

Based on the leads provided by them, Prashant Rahi and Vijay Tirkey were then arrested from Deori in Gondia district. Saibaba was arrested in May 2014 by Maharashtra's Gadchiroli police on charges of being a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), providing logistics and helping in recruitment for the group.