Suspension on expedited H-1B visa to affect IT cos: Nasscom

New Delhi: Industry body Nasscom yesterday said that US' decision to temporarily suspend the expedited premium processing of H-1B visas will lead to process delays for Indian IT firms too. However, Nasscom feels that the move will not be a 'significant impediment, for the over $110 billion outsourcing industry.

The US has announced that from April 3, it will temporarily suspend the 'premium processing' of H-1B visas that allow some companies to jump the queue, as part of overall efforts to clear backlog. The suspension came even as New Delhi pressed for a fair and rational approach on the matter from a trade and business perspective.