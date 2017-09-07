Suu Kyi slams 'iceberg of misinformation'



Rohingya refugees from Myanmar’s Rakhine state at the Khanchon border crossing near Bangladeshi town of Teknaf. Pics/AFP

Global outrage over Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslims is being fuelled by "a huge iceberg of misinformation", Aung San Suu Kyi said yesterday, after the UN led calls for her government to end violence that has forced 146,000 to flee to Bangladesh.



Aung San Suu Kyi

Rohingya refugees have poured over the border with Bangladesh, fleeing a massive security sweep in western Rakhine state by Myanmar forces following a series of deadly ambushes by Rohingya militants on August 25.

Suu Kyi's government has faced growing international condemnation for the army's response with refugees bringing with them renewed stories of murder, rape and burned villages at the hands of soldiers.

But in her first public comments since last month's ambushes, she said sympathy for the Rohingya was being generated by "a huge iceberg of misinformation calculated to create a lot of problems between different communities and with the aim of promoting the interest of the terrorists".

The comments were made in a statement put out by her office following a call with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has been particularly critical of Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya, dubbing it a "genocide".

400

Number of people killed

1.5 lakh

No. of Rohingya Muslims who fled from violence in Myanmar