Swachhata app to improve BMC ranking

The BMC is going all out to up its swachhata ranking. With the Swacch Sarvekshan -- a cleanliness ranking exercise -- likely to be held in January, the city is now trying to get more citizens to download the Swachhata app so that it can monitor complaints related to cleanliness closely and address concerns immediately.



Authorities have now asked ward officers to come up with methods to attract citizens to download this application. Ward officers have in turn delegated this duty to ward staff, who’ve been asked to conduct street plays and engage citizens. The civic authorities have also informed ward officers that the number of registrations on the application from each ward will be monitored closely.

The app is aimed addressing complaints on a war footing. Recently, the BMC had promised to resolve complaints on the app within 48 hours.

