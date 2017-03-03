Swanky ride chugs into swampy LTT

Even as Mumbai prepares to board the chic new Antyodaya Express, Kurla LTT, where it has been stationed, reels under neglect

Antyodaya Express stationed at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Antyodaya Express, the all unreserved/general seating train with 22 coaches in a single rake, has chugged into Mumbai. But, the swanky train has been stationed at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), which rail authorities rue is reeling under years of neglect.

Sources in the Central Railway (CR) said that for over three years, there has been no contractor supervising maintenance at this terminus, which is spread over 98,000 sqm. “There are five platforms at the LTT, which are used by 64 long distance trains daily. Over 1.5 lakh commuters travel to and from the station every day. But the higher authorities don’t seem to be concerned about the upkeep of LTT. We have been deploying rail staff to clean the terminus, in shifts basis,” a CR official said.

Antyodaya Express is also expected to ply between Kurla LTT and Tatanagar, twice a week. “Within a month, the contract for maintenance will be awarded. Meanwhile, we are putting up barricades to prevent taxis and autos from entering and parking inside the station premises,” said a CR official.

Apparently, the secondary maintenance of Antyodaya Express would be conducted at this terminus. “The cost of each coach is R2.5 crore as several passenger-friendly amenities have been introduced in the General compartment,” said a senior CR official.

The train has water purifiers, mobile phone charging points and fire extinguishers in every coach. Pics/Sameer Abedi

The cost of a regular General compartment coach is R1.5 crore. The train fare is also likely to be 114 per cent more than the fare in regular general compartment passenger trains. Narendra Patil, CR’s chief PRO, said, “While the average speed of a regular passenger train is 30-40 kmph, Antyodaya Express will run 55-60 kmph.”

Although the seating capacity is 100 per coach, railway authorities expect a rise in passengers per coach. “The train has bio toilets, water purifiers, mobile phone charging points and fire extinguishers in every coach. We hope none of these facilities are abused. People should ensure that cleanliness is maintained,” the official said.