Swanky Vistadome debuts between Mumbai and Goa: 10 salient features

Coach in Janshatabdi Express left at 5.25 am from Mumbai, will reach Madgaon at 4 pm

The first passengers travelling in the vistadome coach set out on its first ever journey at 5.25 am. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

Central Railway's vistado­me rail car left on its first ever journey on Monday as part of the Janshatabdi Express between Dadar and Goa. The train started its journey at 5.25 am and will reach Madgaon, Goa, around 4 pm.

"The views from the pano­ramic windows and the transparent roof passing through lush greenery are a thing for everyone to see," said Prat­h­a­mesh Yeram, a passenger who booked the first ride.

The train with a roof of switchable glass that becomes either transparent or translucent with just the click of a switch ensures that passengers can gaze endlessly at the scenic landscape enroute with an exclusive glass observation lounge to allow uninterrupted sight-seeing.

The top view of the coach

Some other features of the coach include rotatable seats, GPS based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors and wide side automatic sliding compartment doors for specially-abled people.

Other features

>> LED lights

>> Rotatable seats and pushback chairs

>> GPS based info system

>> Multiple television screens

>> Electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors

>> Wide side automatic sliding compartment doors for Divyangs

>> Toilets with ceramic tile flooring and walls with all fittings.

>> Fare will be equivalent to that of Executive Class in Shatabdi Express without catering charges.

>> Reservation charges, GST and any other charges will be levied in addition to the basic fare.

>> There shall be no concession and all passengers will be charged at full fare. Minimum chargeable distance shall be 50 km.

