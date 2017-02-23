Swaraj India releases first list for Delhi municipal polls



New Delhi: Swaraj India, the newly-formed political party led by former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav, on Wednesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming municipal elections in Delhi.

This will be the first time the party will fight an election.

The first list of 25 candidates features 11 women and five SC candidates.

While seven candidates are below the age of 35 years, the average age of the 25 candidates is 38 years, a party statement said.

The statement added that tickets have been given to several activists from the Jan Lokpal movement. Of the 25 candidates declared, 16 have been associated with India Against Corruption.

In the first list, the party has declared candidates for 10 seats of 104 seats in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

From 104 seats of South Delhi Corporation, names on 12 seats have been declared. And from 64-seat East Delhi Municipal Corporation, candidates for 3 seats have been declared.