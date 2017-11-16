Sweet returns: Rasogolla sales rise in Bengal by 25 percent after GI tag

Rasogolla sales in West Bengal have shot up by around 25 percent after the state secured a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for "Banglar Rasogolla", a body of sweetmeats makers said on Thursday. "The GI tag recognised the industry's efforts and customers' passion for the sweet. The development has caused euphoria among sweets-lovers and the industry as a whole has been witnessing a 20-25 percent rise in rasogolla sales," Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabasayee Samity's General Secretary R.K. Paul told IANS.



As per the GI Registry website, the Geographical Indication number 533 was registered on November 14 in the name of West Bengal State Food Processing and Horticulture Development Corporation Limited with respect to Banglar rasogolla. The WBSFPHDCL had filed the application to the GI Registry on September 18, 2015.

According to Paul, the sweets' manufacturing in Bengal was estimated to be worth about Rs 20,000 crore annually though this figure was computed about 15 years back. "Now, the industry size would be well above Rs 20,000 crore and rasogolla, as a core item, contributes a substantial amount to our sales. The GI tag for Banglar Rasogolla will help the industry to develop further," Paul said.

He said two lakh manufacturers, employing 7.5 lakh workers, were involved in the sweetmeats industry in the state. According to industry estimates, rasogolla contributes about 20 percent of daily sales at a sweetmeats shop but it varies across locations and depends on the number of items on offer.