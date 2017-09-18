Swine flu death toll rises to 52 in Odisha

Two more persons died due to swine flu in Odisha, taking the death toll in the state to 52, government sources said.

While one death was reported from SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack yesterday, another person died at a private hospital in the state capital, they said.

The total number of swine flu infected persons has increased to 392, out of the 1,329 samples tested till yesterday.

Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines to all private and government hospitals to make special treatment provisions for swine flu patients.