Swipe card for Republic Day tickets this year

New Delhi: With the government pushing for cashless transactions, for the first time ever, tickets for the Republic Day programmes are being offered to the public against payments through credit and debit cards, officials said on Monday.

Sources in the Defence Ministry, which is responsible for conducting the Republic Day celebrations, said Point of Sale machines will soon be installed at different locations in the national capital through which Republic Day tickets can be brought by swiping a debit or credit card.

Installation of the machines will take some time, the source added, as the machines are in short supply. A timeline for availability of tickets through these machines was not given.

"The machines are in short supply. We will be installing the machines as soon as possible," the source said.

These machines are to be installed at Sena Bhavan, South Block and North Block, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, India Gate and the Red Fort.

The illuminations of public and government buildings on the Republic Day this year will also be more extensive, sources said. The whole of Connaught Place would be illuminated, as would be some roundabouts in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

Several other buildings of ministries and government organisations, including the Sena Bhavan and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, will also be lit.

Traditionally, the lighting was limited to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, and the North and South blocks.