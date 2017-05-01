Swiss climber Ueli Steck dies on Everest



Ueli Steck

Swiss climber Ueli Steck, one of the most feted mountaineers of his generation and famed for his speed ascents of iconic Alpine routes, has died on Everest, officials said. "Today morning (Sunday), he had an accident on the Nuptse wall and died. It seems he slipped," said Ang Tsering Sherpa, of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Steck (40), was on Everest to acclimatise before attempting to summit the world’s tallest peak in May, using a never before climbed route. The accomplished alpinist sought to pioneer new routes throughout his mountaineering career, earning the nickname "the Swiss Machine" for his solo record ascents in the Alps.