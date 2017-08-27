Sword-wielding man attacks cops outside Buckingham Palace

Attacker, who repeatedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar', was incapacitated with tear gas; three cops hurt



Police officers stand guard at a police cordon next to Buckingham Palace following the knife attack. Pic/AFP

A 26-year-old sword-wielding man attacked and wounded three police officers outside Buckingham Palace in London before being arrested, prompting Scotland Yard to launch a terror investigation.

"The man held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police has now been re-arrested under the UK's Ter­r­orism Act 2000," the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

"A car deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in a restricted area on Constitution Hill. The officers, unarmed police constables, got out of the van and approached the blue Toyota Prius. As they challenged the driver, he reac­h­ed for a four-foot sword," the officer said, adding that the incident is being treated as terrorism but "we will remain open minded while the investigation continues."

During a struggle, three officers sustained injuries. The man, who repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", was incapacitated with tear gas.

Two of the officers were taken by ambulance to hospital with minor cuts and discharged a short time later. The third officer did not require hospital treatment. The suspect has been taken to a central London police station for questioning.