Sword-wielding man attacks cops outside Buckingham Palace

Attacker, who repeatedly shouted 'Allahu Akbar', was incapacitated with tear gas; three cops hurt
Police officers stand guard at a police cordon next to Buckingham Palace following the knife attack. Pic/AFP
A 26-year-old sword-wielding man attacked and wounded three police officers outside Buckingham Palace in London before being arrested, prompting Scotland Yard to launch a terror investigation.
"The man held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police has now been re-arrested under the UK's Terrorism Act 2000," the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.
"A car deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in a restricted area on Constitution Hill. The officers, unarmed police constables, got out of the van and approached the blue Toyota Prius. As they challenged the driver, he reached for a four-foot sword," the officer said, adding that the incident is being treated as terrorism but "we will remain open minded while the investigation continues."
During a struggle, three officers sustained injuries. The man, who repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar", was incapacitated with tear gas.
Two of the officers were taken by ambulance to hospital with minor cuts and discharged a short time later. The third officer did not require hospital treatment. The suspect has been taken to a central London police station for questioning.
Attacks in Britain in '17
March: A terrorist drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, killing four people. He then ran into the grounds of the Parliament, where he fatally stabbed an unarmed cop.
May: A suicide bomber attacked Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester. He detonated a homemade bomb at the entrance to the concert, leaving 23 dead.
June: Three terrorists in a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and then ran to Borough Market, where they stabbed people. Eight people were killed.
